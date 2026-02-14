The US is offering Ukraine compromises to end the war with Russia, but the fact that Kyiv is ready to end the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet in prison is the biggest compromise. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

He also noted that Putin is currently in a difficult position.

I can talk to you, shake hands. I'm not afraid. I want to be free and I want change after politics. And I'm here, see? So I'm a free man, and I'm younger than Putin. That's important - said the head of state.

Zelenskyy added that "thank God, he (Putin - ed.) doesn't have much time left."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end sooner.

