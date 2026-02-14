$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 11527 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 22425 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 23401 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 25404 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 49472 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 65916 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 49522 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32428 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42992 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 69195 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Publications
Exclusives
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 49467 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 65910 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 52637 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 71645 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 112923 views
I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the biggest compromise is Kyiv's readiness to end the war, while Putin is still not in prison. He noted that Putin is in a difficult position and has "not much time."

I am younger than Putin, that's important, he doesn't have much time - Zelenskyy

The US is offering Ukraine compromises to end the war with Russia, but the fact that Kyiv is ready to end the war and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not yet in prison is the biggest compromise. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

He also noted that Putin is currently in a difficult position.

I can talk to you, shake hands. I'm not afraid. I want to be free and I want change after politics. And I'm here, see? So I'm a free man, and I'm younger than Putin. That's important

- said the head of state.

Zelenskyy added that "thank God, he (Putin - ed.) doesn't have much time left."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong security guarantees, a reconstruction agreement, and increased pressure on Russia will allow the war to end sooner.

For Putin, the situation will only worsen, both on the battlefield and in the economy: Sybiha spoke about the consequences of the war for Moscow04.02.26, 17:42 • 3682 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine