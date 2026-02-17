$43.100.11
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10625 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 18454 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 17657 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 29765 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 26141 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46953 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26076 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29453 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35481 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38188 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Hyatt Hotels Chairman Pritzker Resigns Over Epstein Ties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Thomas Pritzker, chairman of Hyatt Hotels, announced his resignation after the US Department of Justice released documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The billionaire called it a voluntary step to protect the hotel chain's reputation.

Hyatt Hotels Chairman Pritzker Resigns Over Epstein Ties

Hyatt Hotels Chairman Thomas Pritzker announced his resignation after the US Department of Justice released documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The billionaire called the decision a voluntary step to protect the reputation of the hotel chain, which he had headed for more than two decades. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

New documents, released in early 2026, contain testimony from victim Virginia Giuffre regarding contacts with Pritzker. Despite denying any wrongdoing, the appearance of the billionaire's name in official files alongside other world leaders caused strong public pressure. Hyatt Hotels was forced to react to reputational risks, which led to an immediate change in management.

Consequences for the hotel empire

Pritzker is a representative of the Hyatt founding family, so his departure marks radical changes in the company's management. Currently, the network's board is looking for a successor, trying to stabilize the share price and assure investors of the unwavering ethical standards.

France investigates elite connections to Epstein and re-examines the case of his associate Jean-Luc Brunel15.02.26, 04:02 • 4836 views

The situation highlights a new US corporate policy, where ties to figures in sex scandals become grounds for immediate dismissal.

I am announcing my retirement so that Hyatt can focus on the future without distractions. I understand that now is the best time to hand over leadership to a new team.

– said Thomas Pritzker.

Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman and Elon Musk's brother - The Guardian11.02.26, 10:18 • 5863 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Trend
Brand
Jeffrey Epstein
Bloomberg L.P.
United States