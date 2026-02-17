Hyatt Hotels Chairman Pritzker Resigns Over Epstein Ties

Hyatt Hotels Chairman Thomas Pritzker announced his resignation after the US Department of Justice released documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The billionaire called the decision a voluntary step to protect the reputation of the hotel chain, which he had headed for more than two decades. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

New documents, released in early 2026, contain testimony from victim Virginia Giuffre regarding contacts with Pritzker. Despite denying any wrongdoing, the appearance of the billionaire's name in official files alongside other world leaders caused strong public pressure. Hyatt Hotels was forced to react to reputational risks, which led to an immediate change in management.

Pritzker is a representative of the Hyatt founding family, so his departure marks radical changes in the company's management. Currently, the network's board is looking for a successor, trying to stabilize the share price and assure investors of the unwavering ethical standards.

The situation highlights a new US corporate policy, where ties to figures in sex scandals become grounds for immediate dismissal.

I am announcing my retirement so that Hyatt can focus on the future without distractions. I understand that now is the best time to hand over leadership to a new team.