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Hurricane Lala is bearing down on Hawaii and threatens record rainfall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4556 views

Hurricane Lala, with winds of up to 120 km/h, is approaching Hawaii’s Big Island, threatening record rainfall of up to 63.5 cm. Authorities have opened shelters and issued warnings for several islands.

Hurricane Lala is bearing down on Hawaii and threatens record rainfall

Hurricane "Lala" has strengthened to Category 1 and is approaching Hawaii’s Big Island, where heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous landslides are expected. The Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

The maximum sustained wind speed at the storm’s center reached 120 km/h. According to forecasts, the hurricane’s center will pass over or near the southern tip of the Big Island on Saturday evening.

Forecasters warn that mountainous areas could receive up to 63.5 cm of rainfall. This poses a threat of widespread flooding and landslides, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Tropical Storm "Bertha" made landfall in the US for the second time near Texas and Louisiana24.07.26, 05:15 • 3891 view

The Big Island has not experienced a hurricane making a direct landfall in 155 years. At the same time, authorities emphasize that even without a direct hit, the storm could cause significant destruction. Tropical-storm-force winds extend roughly 350 km from the center and, according to forecasts, could reach Oahu and Kauai by Sunday morning.

Because of the storm threat, shelters have been opened in Hawaii and a number of events have been canceled. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.

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Stepan Haftko

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