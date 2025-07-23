A resident of the Hungarian city of Makó is accused of joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine and participating in hostilities against Russia. This was reported by the Csongrád-Csanád County Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The Csongrád-Csanád County Prosecutor General's Office has brought charges against a man from Makó who joined the Ukrainian army last spring and served in the military. According to the indictment, in the spring of 2024, the accused decided to voluntarily join the Ukrainian army to participate in hostilities against Russian troops. In April 2024, the man traveled to Ukraine, where, after several days of training, he joined a battalion that participated in armed clashes and performed reconnaissance and combat missions. - the report says.

It is noted that the Prosecutor General's Office заочно charged the man with the crime of illegal recruitment by joining an organization that is not part of allied armed forces participating in an armed conflict.

In its indictment, the Prosecutor General's Office proposed to conduct заочне proceedings and sentence the accused to imprisonment. The guilt of the man, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time of the indictment, will be decided by the court of Szeged. - the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Hungary banned entry to the country for three Ukrainian military officials due to the death of ethnic Hungarian József Sebestyén allegedly after forced mobilization in Zakarpattia.