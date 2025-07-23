Hungary to prosecute man fighting in Ukrainian army against Russia

$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:47 PM
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
05:15 PM
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
04:26 PM
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
04:25 PM
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
12:48 PM
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
12:21 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
July 23, 08:25 AM
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
July 23, 07:59 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Popular news
Appropriated almost 750,000 hryvnias for repairs: school director in Kyiv received suspicionJuly 23, 08:50 AM • 18494 views
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAEJuly 23, 09:26 AM • 17622 views
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for TurkeyJuly 23, 09:33 AM • 61431 views
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is knownJuly 23, 10:12 AM • 93621 views
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals12:47 PM • 44741 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 38871 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 151933 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 215568 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 247422 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 256953 views
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 130077 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 252328 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 339701 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 346759 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 337297 views
Hungary to prosecute man fighting in Ukrainian army against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 4708 views

The Hungarian prosecutor's office has brought charges against a resident of Mako who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2024 and participated in hostilities. The man is accused of illegal recruitment and faces imprisonment.

Hungary to prosecute man fighting in Ukrainian army against Russia

A resident of the Hungarian city of Makó is accused of joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine and participating in hostilities against Russia. This was reported by the Csongrád-Csanád County Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The Csongrád-Csanád County Prosecutor General's Office has brought charges against a man from Makó who joined the Ukrainian army last spring and served in the military. According to the indictment, in the spring of 2024, the accused decided to voluntarily join the Ukrainian army to participate in hostilities against Russian troops. In April 2024, the man traveled to Ukraine, where, after several days of training, he joined a battalion that participated in armed clashes and performed reconnaissance and combat missions.

- the report says.

It is noted that the Prosecutor General's Office заочно charged the man with the crime of illegal recruitment by joining an organization that is not part of allied armed forces participating in an armed conflict.

In its indictment, the Prosecutor General's Office proposed to conduct заочне proceedings and sentence the accused to imprisonment. The guilt of the man, whose whereabouts were unknown at the time of the indictment, will be decided by the court of Szeged.

- the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Hungary banned entry to the country for three Ukrainian military officials due to the death of ethnic Hungarian József Sebestyén allegedly after forced mobilization in Zakarpattia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

