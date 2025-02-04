The leader of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party faction, Mate Kocsis, said that, according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine has launched a campaign to defame Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This is reported by UNN with a link to Mate Kocsis's Facebook page.

Details

According to Máte Kocsis, at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, of which he is a member, the Hungarian special services warned of a campaign against Orban.

According to the information they have received, the Ukrainian state is launching a campaign to discredit the Hungarian Prime Minister, the stated goal of which is to undermine the international perception of the Prime Minister and weaken Hungary's ability to defend its interests.The aim of the current operation, through the press and the involvement of Hungarian and foreign journalists, is to showcase articles and materials, even of false content, suitable for a negative impact on international public opinion - wrote the Hungarian MP.

The politician added that Ukraine has spent “considerable money” on the operation, and “the work on collecting information and fabricating fake news by Ukrainians has already begun.

Some media outlets claiming independence are now ready to sell the country for Ukrainian money - the politician said in the publication.

He did not provide any evidence to support the Fidesz deputy's words.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister refused to express his personal position on Russian aggression, referring to the official position of the EU. He also stated that the Ukrainian victory is impossible without direct intervention of Western troops.

Hungary wants to maintain all business relations with Russia, but the EU is against it - Orban