Hungary says Ukraine has invested “considerable funds” to discredit Orban

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52926 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120695 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127603 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103261 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113264 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116884 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160989 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104954 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101133 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78975 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109534 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151210 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183365 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109534 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137739 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139506 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167355 views
Hungary says Ukraine has invested “considerable funds” to discredit Orban

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41902 views

The leader of the Fidesz faction reported on the warnings of the special services regarding the Ukrainian campaign to discredit Orban. According to him, Ukraine has spent considerable money on spreading false materials through the media.

The leader of the Hungarian ruling Fidesz party faction, Mate Kocsis, said that, according to Hungarian intelligence services, Ukraine has launched a campaign to defame Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This is reported by UNN with a link to Mate Kocsis's Facebook page.

Details

According to Máte Kocsis, at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, of which he is a member, the Hungarian special services warned of a campaign against Orban.

According to the information they have received, the Ukrainian state is launching a campaign to discredit the Hungarian Prime Minister, the stated goal of which is to undermine the international perception of the Prime Minister and weaken Hungary's ability to defend its interests.The aim of the current operation, through the press and the involvement of Hungarian and foreign journalists, is to showcase articles and materials, even of false content, suitable for a negative impact on international public opinion

- wrote the Hungarian MP.

The politician added that Ukraine has spent “considerable money” on the operation, and “the work on collecting information and fabricating fake news by Ukrainians has already begun.

Some media outlets claiming independence are now ready to sell the country for Ukrainian money

- the politician said in the publication.

He did not provide any evidence to support the Fidesz deputy's words.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister refused to express his personal position on Russian aggression, referring to the official position of the EU. He also stated that the Ukrainian victory is impossible without direct intervention of Western troops.

Hungary wants to maintain all business relations with Russia, but the EU is against it - Orban03.02.25, 16:43 • 55573 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising