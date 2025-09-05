Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó

Hungary is not interested in what Russia thinks, and therefore continues not to support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was written on Facebook by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the President of the European Council today and, of course, in his statement he mentioned us again. In his opinion, Hungary's refusal to support Ukraine's EU membership is incomprehensible, as even Russians do not oppose it. Well, President Zelenskyy once again proceeded from his own considerations. Unlike him, our position is not determined from abroad. We are not interested in what Moscow thinks about Ukraine's EU membership. We are interested in what Hungarians think, and they have expressed their opinion: they do not want Ukraine to become an EU member - Szijjártó wrote.

He stated that Hungarians do not want Ukrainians to "destroy Hungarian farmers, the labor market, and security."

So, even though President Zelenskyy trusts the Russians, we will not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó added.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons.