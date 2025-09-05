Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
04:47 PM • 7450 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 13585 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 18515 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 16759 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 29398 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 38560 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 33976 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 61540 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 45197 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 56375 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European CommissionerSeptember 5, 10:18 AM • 17869 views
US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBCSeptember 5, 12:20 PM • 11964 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 19798 views
Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5September 5, 12:25 PM • 10970 views
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media02:18 PM • 10677 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 18509 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 20026 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 44777 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 61535 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 44025 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
China
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 32187 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 81128 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 31263 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 35965 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 37258 views
Actual
Financial Times
Fake news
The Times
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M

Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary would not support Ukraine's accession to the EU. He noted that Hungary's position does not depend on Moscow, but is based on the opinion of Hungarians who do not want Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Hungary does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU - Szijjártó

Hungary is not interested in what Russia thinks, and therefore continues not to support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was written on Facebook by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the President of the European Council today and, of course, in his statement he mentioned us again. In his opinion, Hungary's refusal to support Ukraine's EU membership is incomprehensible, as even Russians do not oppose it. Well, President Zelenskyy once again proceeded from his own considerations. Unlike him, our position is not determined from abroad. We are not interested in what Moscow thinks about Ukraine's EU membership. We are interested in what Hungarians think, and they have expressed their opinion: they do not want Ukraine to become an EU member 

- Szijjártó wrote.

He stated that Hungarians do not want Ukrainians to "destroy Hungarian farmers, the labor market, and security."

So, even though President Zelenskyy trusts the Russians, we will not support Ukraine's accession to the EU 

- Szijjártó added.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Ukraine "cannot" join the European Union for a number of reasons.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
European Council
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine