The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. It later became known that this refers to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, the founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds," Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"). This was reported by UNN with reference to Hungarian media.

Details

It was the media of the neighboring state that reported that the ban concerned Robert Brovdi, a native of Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast, and an ethnic Hungarian. Neither Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó nor Prime Minister Viktor Orbán named the Ukrainian military officer.

In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv would take reciprocal actions.

Recall

Robert Brovdi officially became commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces on June 11, 2025.

A month earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Robert Brovdi the highest state award – the title of Hero of Ukraine.