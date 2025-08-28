$41.320.08
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 10693 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 12823 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 40975 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 71219 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 70146 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 100308 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 73907 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 79634 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 208872 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91202 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Hungary banned Robert "Madyar" Brovdi from entering after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Hungary banned Robert Brovdi, commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from entering. This happened after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.

Hungary banned Robert "Madyar" Brovdi from entering after the attack on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline

The Hungarian authorities banned the entry of the commander of a Ukrainian military unit after an attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. It later became known that this refers to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, the founder and former commander of the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, better known as "Madyar's Birds," Robert Brovdi (call sign "Madyar"). This was reported by UNN with reference to Hungarian media.

Details

It was the media of the neighboring state that reported that the ban concerned Robert Brovdi, a native of Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Oblast, and an ethnic Hungarian. Neither Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó nor Prime Minister Viktor Orbán named the Ukrainian military officer.

In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv would take reciprocal actions.

Recall

Robert Brovdi officially became commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces on June 11, 2025.

A month earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Robert Brovdi the highest state award – the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary