Hryvnia continues to devalue: NBU set official exchange rates for dollar and euro for October 13

As of Tuesday, October 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.61 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was 41.60 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.13. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 41.6102 UAH per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.1347 UAH per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.2945 UAH per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.37-41.81 UAH, the euro at 48.00-48.67 UAH, and the zloty at 10.97-11.75 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.68-41.71 UAH/dollar and 48.26-48.28 UAH/euro.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves increased by 1.1% in September 2025, reaching 46,518.6 million US dollars. The growth was due to receipts from international partners and a decrease in net sales of foreign currency by the NBU.

Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration