Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared an income of UAH 4.18 million from the redemption of domestic government bonds. On October 2, he purchased 101 government bonds for a total amount of UAH 4.16 million.

Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received an income of UAH 4,182,461 from the redemption of domestic government bonds of Ukraine and purchased debt securities/Ukrainian government bonds with them. This is stated in the President's declaration, reports UNN.

Details

On October 3, the President amended his declaration, stating that on October 2, he purchased 101 Ukrainian government bonds, each worth UAH 41,222, for a total of UAH 4,163,372.

Also on October 3, Zelenskyy indicated that he had received UAH 4,182,461 from the income from the redemption of domestic government bonds.

Recall

The income of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family members amounted to UAH 15,286,193, including UAH 336,000 in salary last year. In 2023, the family's income was over UAH 12 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsFinance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine