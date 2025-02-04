How to reduce electricity costs: the Ministry of Energy gave advice

One way to reduce electricity costs is to switch to a multi-zone meter. It can be two-zone or three-zone and allows not only to take into account the total consumption, but also to distribute the tariff depending on the time of use of electricity. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reported.



Details

It is noted that the two-zone meter divides the day into two tariff zones: daytime (from 07:00 to 23:00) with a standard cost of UAH 4.32/kWh and nighttime (from 23:00 to 07:00), where the tariff is reduced by 50% and amounts to UAH 2.16/kWh. As a result, users can save significantly by shifting part of their electricity consumption to nighttime.

To install a dual-zone meter, you first need to apply to your electricity supplier for a tariff change. To do this, you need to have a passport, identification code, and a contract with the supplier. Next, you need to pay for the installation service and choose a certified meter from the list of recommended ones. It can be purchased directly from the supplier or elsewhere, but in this case, additional programming by the distribution system operator will be required, - the message says.



After that, you need to agree on the date of installation with the electricity supplier and call a technician who will dismantle the old meter, install the new one and seal it. The final step is to obtain a replacement certificate confirming the correctness of all work performed.

For correct accounting of the electricity consumed, you need to transmit readings regularly. The display of the dual-zone meter shows two values: T1 (daytime consumption) and T2 (nighttime consumption). This data should be entered in the appropriate fields in the electricity supplier's personal account to avoid discrepancies in the calculations.

Recall

