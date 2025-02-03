How to exchange a paper driver's license for an ID card: step-by-step instructions

To exchange, it is enough to contact any territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of the place of registration.

Details

If you have a paper laminated driver's license or one issued before 2013 and is not displayed in electronic services, it's time to think about exchanging it. - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The agency explained how to exchange a driver's license and what documents are required, as well as the cost of the service.

Here are the main points to pay attention to:

To exchange a document, you need to contact any territorial service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regardless of the place of registration.

You need to make an appointment beforehand.

Important:

Registration for services is available on the website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the section E-record;

Or in a self-service terminal directly in the premises of the service center.

You should take into account and not forget the entire required package of documents:

a passport with a stamp of residence registration (or an ID card and an extract from the place of residence);

a copy of the registration number of the taxpayer's account card;

driver's license to be exchanged;

medical certificate (not required for the duration of martial law).

For convenience:

You can present it to the administrator of the MIA service center in the Diia app:

a passport of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID card,

a statement of residence;

registration number of the taxpayer's account card.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also warned that there is no need to print the photo in advance.

The administrator will take a high-quality photo for the document when providing the service. You can get a driver's license on a new form on the day you apply to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

