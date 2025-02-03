Ice is expected in Ukraine in the coming days: drivers are advised

The State Emergency Service warns of road hazards due to ice, which is expected on February 4-6 in the southeastern and eastern regions, as well as in the Carpathian region. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Rescuers urge citizens to be as careful as possible, as icy conditions can cause accidents and increase the risk of injury.

Recommendations from the State Emergency Service for drivers:

- Maintain a safe speed and distance.

- Avoid sudden maneuvers and braking.

- Be especially careful near pedestrian crossings.

Pedestrians were also given advice:

- Wear shoes with non-slip soles.

- Cross the road only in designated areas, making sure there is no traffic.

- Walk slowly and carefully to avoid falls.

The SES emphasizes that following these recommendations will help reduce the risk of accidents and injuries during bad weather.

Recall

In Ukraine, cool or cold weather is expected in the near future with temperatures ranging from -7 to +3 degrees, with frosts likely to increase from February 19.