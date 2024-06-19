How OPP made the commercial structure return to the legal plane

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12053 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 124799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127980 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201613 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240623 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148595 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182682 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149842 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124817 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 109392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127996 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142466 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8738 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10785 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15040 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16420 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24253 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

How OPP made the commercial structure return to the legal plane

Kyiv • UNN

 • 157101 views

"Odesa Port Plant has forced a company with a controversial reputation, Alcides Black Sea, to return to the legal fold after the latter tried to illegally block the plant's emergency evacuation road and jeopardize its operation.

How OPP made the commercial structure return to the legal plane

Alcides Black Sea, which is known in the market for its ambiguous reputation, tried to block the work of the Odesa Port Plant, but the company forced the company to return to the legal plane,  UNN writes.

Back on May 10, Alseeds unauthorizedly allowed freight vehicles to enter berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port via a road that is on the balance sheet of the OPP and is intended for emergency evacuation of employees. After that, the management of the strategic enterprise initiated a meeting with the company's representatives, where they were assured that Alsids was ready to provide the documents.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and Alsids again let its vehicles drive on the road of the strategic enterprise. As a result, the road was significantly damaged.

After that, the OPP security stopped letting Alsids vehicles through, and the plant's management stated that it was not ready to neglect the interests of its own enterprise and the security of the region because of violations of the standards for protecting its territory.

"We cannot prevent Russia from firing its missiles into the territory of our country and threatening our enterprises and residents, but we can protect our own territory from predictable risks, for which we have clear protocols approved at all levels and carefully follow them," OPP said.

In response to this , Alsids organized a rally and blocked the road. But even this was not enough, the company still continued to send its vehicles along the road, which actually jeopardized the work of the OPP.

However, the OPP took a tough stance and did not allow the company's vehicles to pass. Instead, the Odesa Port Plant sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Allseeds Black Sea.

Thus, Allseeds had only one choice: to back down or send the documents.

"It looks like someone is interested in creating a negative image of the OPP rather than resolving the issue through the law. Of course, it is easier and often more effective to play on emotions than to take balanced steps, taking into account the interests of all parties," commented the OPP.

Experts and MPs also emphasized the inadmissibility of blocking the work of a strategic enterprise in comments to UNN.  They emphasized that such cases should be investigated by law enforcement.

Add

As it turned out, Allseeds Black Sea has long had an ambiguous reputation in the market. In particular, the company has repeatedly had problems with the tax authorities, was involved in a scandal about minimizing income, and has spat on the laws of civilized business not for the first time. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesPublications
