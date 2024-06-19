Alcides Black Sea, which is known in the market for its ambiguous reputation, tried to block the work of the Odesa Port Plant, but the company forced the company to return to the legal plane, UNN writes.

Back on May 10, Alseeds unauthorizedly allowed freight vehicles to enter berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port via a road that is on the balance sheet of the OPP and is intended for emergency evacuation of employees. After that, the management of the strategic enterprise initiated a meeting with the company's representatives, where they were assured that Alsids was ready to provide the documents.

However, on May 17, history repeated itself, and Alsids again let its vehicles drive on the road of the strategic enterprise. As a result, the road was significantly damaged.

After that, the OPP security stopped letting Alsids vehicles through, and the plant's management stated that it was not ready to neglect the interests of its own enterprise and the security of the region because of violations of the standards for protecting its territory.

"We cannot prevent Russia from firing its missiles into the territory of our country and threatening our enterprises and residents, but we can protect our own territory from predictable risks, for which we have clear protocols approved at all levels and carefully follow them," OPP said.

In response to this , Alsids organized a rally and blocked the road. But even this was not enough, the company still continued to send its vehicles along the road, which actually jeopardized the work of the OPP.

However, the OPP took a tough stance and did not allow the company's vehicles to pass. Instead, the Odesa Port Plant sent a draft agreement on the use of infrastructure to Allseeds Black Sea.

Thus, Allseeds had only one choice: to back down or send the documents.

"It looks like someone is interested in creating a negative image of the OPP rather than resolving the issue through the law. Of course, it is easier and often more effective to play on emotions than to take balanced steps, taking into account the interests of all parties," commented the OPP.

Experts and MPs also emphasized the inadmissibility of blocking the work of a strategic enterprise in comments to UNN. They emphasized that such cases should be investigated by law enforcement.

As it turned out, Allseeds Black Sea has long had an ambiguous reputation in the market. In particular, the company has repeatedly had problems with the tax authorities, was involved in a scandal about minimizing income, and has spat on the laws of civilized business not for the first time.