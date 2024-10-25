Houthis may have used tracking data from Russia to attack ships in Red Sea - media
Kyiv • UNN
The WSJ reports that Russia provided the Houthis with data to target ships through Iranian intermediaries. Over the year, the Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks, killing 4 sailors and sinking 2 ships.
The tracking data was allegedly passed on to members of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stationed in Yemen. The information was later used to attack the ships. Writes UNN with reference Wall Street Journal.
Russia has provided data on targets for Yemeni Houthi rebels, who earlier this year attacked Western ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, helping the Iranian-backed group attack a major artery of world trade and further destabilizing the region.
The Iranian-backed Houthis, who control large areas of Yemen, have begun attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea, as they say, in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war, caused by Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. .
The attacks have led to a sharp decline in traffic on this key shipping route. In more than 100 Houthi attacks over the course of nearly a year, four sailors were killed and two ships were sunk
In response, the United States and the United Kingdom deployed a naval coalition in the region and conducted operations to hit Houthi targets in Yemen.
Geopolitical ambitions of the Kremlin and BRICS+
The Russian dictator, in order to counteract his political and economic isolation after his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has added the Middle East to his rhetoric.
Speaking at the BRICS summit, the Russian president said that the Middle East is on the verge of a full-scale war as the region prepares for Israel's expected response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on the country.
We should add that much of the discussion at the summit in the Russian city of Kazan was devoted to Russia's war against Ukraine and the violence in the Middle East, although there were no signs that anything concrete would be done to end either conflict.
