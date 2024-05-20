ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine on May 21 - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

On Tuesday, May 21, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to exceeding certain consumption limits, details can be found at regional power companies.

On Tuesday, May 21, there will be hourly blackouts throughout Ukraine . This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Schedules can be applied in case of exceeding the defined consumption limits, which Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center has already communicated to each regional power distribution company.

Starting from 00:00 and throughout the day, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine. (...)  Information on when outages will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages

- Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy05.05.24, 11:43 • 25250 views

Recall

On June 1, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) set new electricity price caps for businesses.

Economy
