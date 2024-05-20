Hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine on May 21 - Ukrenergo

On Tuesday, May 21, there will be hourly blackouts throughout Ukraine . This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Schedules can be applied in case of exceeding the defined consumption limits, which Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center has already communicated to each regional power distribution company.

Starting from 00:00 and throughout the day, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine. (...) Information on when outages will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages - Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Massive russian attacks caused more than a billion dollars in losses to the energy sector - Ministry of Energy

Recall

On June 1, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) set new electricity price caps for businesses.