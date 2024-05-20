Hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine on May 21 - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, May 21, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine due to exceeding certain consumption limits, details can be found at regional power companies.
On Tuesday, May 21, there will be hourly blackouts throughout Ukraine . This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
Schedules can be applied in case of exceeding the defined consumption limits, which Ukrenergo's Dispatch Center has already communicated to each regional power distribution company.
Starting from 00:00 and throughout the day, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine. (...) Information on when outages will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages
Recall
On June 1, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) set new electricity price caps for businesses.