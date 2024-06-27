Hot weather is coming to Ukraine with temperatures up to 35° in some places - forecasters
Kyiv • UNN
In the next three days, Ukraine is expected to have hot weather with temperatures of up to 35° in some places, mostly without precipitation, except for light rains and thunderstorms in the western regions, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, in the next three days, June 28-30, Ukraine is expected to have hot weather with temperatures of 13-19° at night, up to 23° on the seaside, 26-33° during the day, and 35° in some places in the south and Dnipropetrovs'k region on weekends.
Mostly without precipitation, only tomorrow in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, on the afternoon of June 29 in most western regions there will be short-term rains and thunderstorms.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.
Weather in the capital region
No precipitation in the Kyiv region tomorrow. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature will be 16-19° at night, 28-30° during the day.
