Mostly dry weather with 30-degree heat and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia: forecast for today

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

Mostly dry weather with 30-degree heat and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia: forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11566 views

No precipitation is expected in most of Ukraine today, with the exception of possible short - term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, with daytime temperatures of 25-30°C.

Mostly dry weather with 30-degree heat and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia: forecast for today

In most of the territory of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected today, with the exception of possible short - term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, the air temperature in the afternoon is 25-30°C, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 27 there is no precipitation, only in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, at night also in the far east of the country there are short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms.

The wind is north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 5-10 M/s.

The temperature is 14-19° at night, 25-30°during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. north-easterly wind, 5-10 M/S. temperature at night 14-19°, during the day 25-30°.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
