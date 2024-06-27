Mostly dry weather with 30-degree heat and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia: forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
In most of the territory of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected today, with the exception of possible short - term rains and thunderstorms in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, the air temperature in the afternoon is 25-30°C, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, on June 27 there is no precipitation, only in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians, at night also in the far east of the country there are short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms.
The wind is north-easterly, in the west of the country south-easterly, 5-10 M/s.
The temperature is 14-19° at night, 25-30°during the day.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. north-easterly wind, 5-10 M/S. temperature at night 14-19°, during the day 25-30°.