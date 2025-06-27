Vacation in the Carpathians and in the South: forecaster told what weather to expect for tourists

Ukrainians who choose Odesa, Zakarpattia or Prykarpattia regions for their vacation can count on real summer weather with minimum precipitation and high temperatures. This was reported by Nataliia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Starting from next week, in the first days of July, these regions (southern regions, Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia - ed.) will experience temperatures of +30 degrees and higher. Locally, it can reach up to +34 degrees. If there are higher indicators, severe heat, then we will warn. Also, Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia are such regions where high temperature values can be observed. Therefore, for those who like such weather - you can plan, next week there will be minimum precipitation, calmer weather - said Ptukha.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center notes that at the beginning of July, the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but there is no talk of severe heat yet.