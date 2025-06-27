Vacation in the Carpathians and in the South: forecaster told what weather to expect for tourists

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 4500 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 13701 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 17325 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:20 AM • 21508 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
09:07 AM • 22213 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173559 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 128925 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 106524 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 121926 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249042 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
38%
750mm
Popular news
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 2022June 27, 02:54 AM • 69292 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 17480 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 38122 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov06:15 AM • 35260 views
Explosions heard in Dnipro after ballistic missile warning08:04 AM • 6118 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 173560 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 124793 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 249042 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 237757 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 165190 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 5862 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 82781 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 114926 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 86602 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 93156 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Vacation in the Carpathians and in the South: forecaster told what weather to expect for tourists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Since the beginning of July, hot weather is expected in Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Prykarpattia oblasts. The air temperature will reach +30 degrees and above, in some places up to +34 degrees.

Vacation in the Carpathians and in the South: forecaster told what weather to expect for tourists

Ukrainians who choose Odesa, Zakarpattia or Prykarpattia regions for their vacation can count on real summer weather with minimum precipitation and high temperatures. This was reported by Nataliia Ptukha, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Starting from next week, in the first days of July, these regions (southern regions, Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia - ed.) will experience temperatures of +30 degrees and higher. Locally, it can reach up to +34 degrees. If there are higher indicators, severe heat, then we will warn. Also, Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia are such regions where high temperature values can be observed. Therefore, for those who like such weather - you can plan, next week there will be minimum precipitation, calmer weather

- said Ptukha.

Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed27.06.25, 13:12 • 12335 views

Recall

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center notes that at the beginning of July, the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but there is no talk of severe heat yet.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian region
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9