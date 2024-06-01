ukenru
Holiday season in Odessa region to be: 20 beaches will be opened for visitors

Holiday season in Odessa region to be: 20 beaches will be opened for visitors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53754 views

In the near future, 20 beaches will be opened in the Odessa region, which will allow people to relax and recover. The RMA noted that given the security situation, more than 900 storage facilities are already operating in the city.

In the near future, 20 beaches will be launched in the Odessa region. This was stated on the air of the marathon "United news" by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

That year, we opened 6 beaches: surveyed, where the situation was constantly monitored. Today we are also working on this, and in the coming days an order will be signed to open 20 such beaches. People can not be restrained, people want to relax, get a natural vitamin – The Sun. the military and their families must recover. That's why we're working on it

 - he said.

The keeper also spoke about the security situation in the region.

It is difficult to adapt to such realities. The security situation in Odessa is constantly not simple. Mixed attacks, ballistic missiles. Some people ignore alarms, but most people go to shelters during aerial alarms. there are currently more than 900 storage facilities in Odessa. We are constantly working to increase their number

he added.

Kyiv does not plan to open the beach season for security reasons - KCSA23.04.24, 11:37 • 22094 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN-Odesa

