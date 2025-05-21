"Hit the aggressor where it really hurts": Lithuanian Foreign Minister calls for a radical 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia

The 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia should "hit the aggressor where it really hurts." This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys, after a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs and Defense in Brussels, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, such targets for the European Union should be Russian energy - in particular, liquefied natural gas, oil and nuclear fuel, as well as financial institutions.

Deception, disruption, distraction and delay - Putin's method to avoid sanctions and responsibility - the Lithuanian diplomat noted.

He stressed that Europe "must break this vicious circle."

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, May 20, the European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia. It is, in particular, aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports.

Later, EU High Representative Kaya Kallas stated that Brussels is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to her, the new restrictions may affect, in particular, the Nord Stream gas pipelines. In addition, a "oil price ceiling" is being discussed.

