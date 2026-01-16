$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 19304 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 18432 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 18960 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 19601 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 20960 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 29279 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 33469 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26276 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36464 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Over the day, 1370 occupiers eliminated: General Staff updated data on Russian losses as of January 16
ATESH reconnoitered the "brain center" of the offensive on Pokrovsk in Russian Samara
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearing
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequences
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court ruling
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 88041 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 80527 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palette
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
History of the GDR to be removed from the compulsory curriculum of Berlin schools

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Berlin plans to change the school history curriculum, making the study of GDR history an optional course for high school students. This decision has sparked protests from teachers and historical foundations.

History of the GDR to be removed from the compulsory curriculum of Berlin schools

In Berlin, there are plans to change the history curriculum: the study of GDR history is to be removed from the compulsory course for high school students, making it optional. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The capital's senator (minister) for education, Katharina Günther-Wünsch, has decided to change the history course in high school gymnasiums. The number of compulsory history topics is planned to be reduced from four to two. Revolutions and National Socialism will remain in the curriculum, while the history of the GDR and the culture of remembrance will become optional.

An open appeal has already been launched against this decision. It has been joined by the association of history teachers, the foundation for victims of the communist regime, and the foundation for rethinking the dictatorship of the Marxist-Leninist Socialist Unity Party of Germany, which ruled in the GDR. The education department of the Berlin Senate told rbb that they had received this appeal and would consider adjusting the decision.

Berlin bears a special historical responsibility. No other German city is so closely linked to two 20th-century dictatorships: the Nazi regime and the communist dictatorship, as well as the long-term division of the city.

- the appeal states.

Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal14.01.26, 17:21 • 4572 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Germany
Berlin