July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 03:01 PM
Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament demand amid growing pressure on Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem rejected demands for disarmament, claiming it serves Israel's interests. The US insists on disarming the group to resume negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament demand amid growing pressure on Lebanon

The leader of the Lebanese paramilitary organization "Hezbollah", Sheikh Naim Qassem, rejected demands for the disarmament of the group, amid relevant pressure from the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Those who call for surrendering weapons are effectively demanding that they be surrendered to Israel... We will not submit to Israel

- stated the leader of "Hezbollah".

According to Qassem, "those who, at the national, global, or Arab level, call for disarmament, serve the Israeli project."

He also noted that the US demands the elimination of Hezbollah's missiles and drones because they "scare" Israel, accusing US special envoy Thomas Barrack of advocating for disarmament for Israel's sake, not Lebanon's security.

As the publication notes, citing five sources familiar with the situation, the United States is now insisting that the Lebanese government make an official decision to commit to disarming Hezbollah before resuming negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in the country.

In early July, special envoy Barrack met with Lebanese officials in Beirut to discuss a disarmament proposal. It envisages the complete disarmament of Hezbollah within four months in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from several posts in southern Lebanon and the cessation of Israeli airstrikes.

ЦАХАЛ заявлів про ліквідацію ключового терориста "Хезболли" у Лівані

29.06.25, 00:26 • 6059 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
United States