Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament demand amid growing pressure on Lebanon

The leader of the Lebanese paramilitary organization "Hezbollah", Sheikh Naim Qassem, rejected demands for the disarmament of the group, amid relevant pressure from the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Those who call for surrendering weapons are effectively demanding that they be surrendered to Israel... We will not submit to Israel - stated the leader of "Hezbollah".

According to Qassem, "those who, at the national, global, or Arab level, call for disarmament, serve the Israeli project."

He also noted that the US demands the elimination of Hezbollah's missiles and drones because they "scare" Israel, accusing US special envoy Thomas Barrack of advocating for disarmament for Israel's sake, not Lebanon's security.

As the publication notes, citing five sources familiar with the situation, the United States is now insisting that the Lebanese government make an official decision to commit to disarming Hezbollah before resuming negotiations on ending Israeli military operations in the country.

In early July, special envoy Barrack met with Lebanese officials in Beirut to discuss a disarmament proposal. It envisages the complete disarmament of Hezbollah within four months in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from several posts in southern Lebanon and the cessation of Israeli airstrikes.