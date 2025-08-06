"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successor

White House chief Donald Trump hinted that he sees US Vice President J.D. Vance as his successor. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation with journalists, Trump commented on the possibility of J.D. Vance being nominated as the political heir to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

It's too early to talk about it, but he's certainly doing a great job and is probably the favorite at the moment - noted the US President.

At the same time, he noted that he also sees US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in leadership positions in the White House.

"I think Marco is also a person who might, in some form, team up with J.D. I also think we have incredible people, some of them are right here," Trump said.

Recall

In May, US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., hinted that he might try to succeed his father and run for US president.

