"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed in Washington with US senators the means that can force Russia to peace. The parties agreed that only tough sanctions can influence Moscow.

"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing Russia

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed with senators in Washington the means that can change the course of the war and force Russia to peace. He reported this on Facebook, informs UNN.

Details

According to Stefanchuk, the parties agreed that only tough sanctions can influence Moscow.

These are hellish sanctions against Russia, sanctions that will force it to peace. During the conversation with the Chairman of the US Senate Budget Committee Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal ... we discussed in detail the content of the sanctions, the ways of their implementation and the time frames. I informed about the regular Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This is conscious terror against civilians

- noted the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

He said that during the meeting, the need for further strengthening of Ukraine's air defense as a key element of protecting people and critical infrastructure was also discussed.

I thanked Senator Graham for promoting the initiative to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. I invited the senators to visit Ukraine again. Support for Ukraine in the US Congress remains bipartisan - and that is what makes it sustainable

- Stefanchuk added.

Recall

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that further US sanctions against Russia depend on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Washington will consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet if peace talks do not yield results.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

