Held frontline positions for 165 days: Zelenskyy awarded two Territorial Defense Forces soldiers with the "Cross of Military Merit"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding the "Cross of Military Merit" to soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Alikseyenko and Oleksandr Tishayev, who continuously held positions on the front line for 165 days. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 815/2025 of November 3, as reported by UNN.

For exceptional personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I decree: to award the President of Ukraine's award "Cross of Military Merit" to soldier Oleksandr Serhiyovych Alikseyenko and junior sergeant Oleksandr Vasyliovych Tishayev - the decree states.

As stated in the message on the Official Internet Representation of the President, the fighters, who serve in the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held positions on the front line for 165 days.

Commander of a rifle platoon Oleksandr Tishayev has been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since last summer. Since then, he has led the destruction of the enemy and held positions, engaging in battle with significantly larger enemy forces together with his comrades. In addition, Oleksandr Tishayev destroyed enemy drones and saved the lives of personnel. Grenade launcher operator Oleksandr Alikseyenko has been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since last September. He repeatedly repelled attacks by enemy drones using electronic warfare equipment and small arms. He evacuated comrades from a dugout where the occupiers had directed gas munitions using FPV drones. Under heavy artillery fire and drone attacks, he occupied important positions - the message states.

It is reported that in May – October 2025, on the outskirts of the settlements of Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Tishayev, as the senior position, together with soldier Oleksandr Alikseyenko, spent 165 days at one of the observation posts. They reported on front-line reconnaissance, drone flights, observed enemy assault groups, carried out preemptive fire, and reported on the movement and location of the occupiers.

In difficult conditions, under constant mortar shelling and drone attacks, Oleksandr Tishayev ensured the uninterrupted functioning of the position and maintained the morale of Oleksandr Alikseyenko, who was wounded in one of the combat engagements. There were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew at this position, but it was not possible to do so safely.

The last combat engagement with the occupiers took place on October 20, when the enemy stormed the defensive line with 22 units of armored vehicles along with airborne troops. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three Russians who tried to break into their position after the destruction of a Russian MT-LB.

On October 28, Oleksandr Tishayev and Oleksandr Alikseyenko were able to be withdrawn from the position due to favorable weather conditions. Oleksandr Alikseyenko, despite his wounds, managed to walk about 12 km to the evacuation point with the help of a comrade. Currently, the soldiers are undergoing treatment in a hospital - the message notes.

Addition

As reported by the 138th separate battalion of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew in total, but due to the lack of favorable weather conditions and the abundance of enemy FPV drones, it was not possible to do so.

They had to wait for the weather. And hold the defense. For 165 days, "Kuzen" and "Tishka" continuously held their positions, waiting for favorable conditions for evacuation. Throughout the summer, there was no fog, no rain. And it is impossible to move in the open air – dozens of FPVs, like kites, immediately rush to the target. Finally, the fog they had been praying for for the last few months. Thanks to his comrade and strength of spirit (considering his wounds), "Kuzen" was able to walk about 12 km to the evacuation point. And not just to get out – on the way, the fighters threw grenades and shot at possible enemy concentrations - the battalion reported.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that recognizes the special merits to Ukraine of soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit". Awardees will receive the right to free burial and a monthly payment of one and a half minimum wages.