Held frontline positions for 165 days: Zelenskyy awarded two Territorial Defense Forces soldiers with the "Cross of Military Merit"

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 526 views
European Commission: work on meeting Ukraine's financial needs in 2026-2027 continues
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8304 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8408 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10947 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26327 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31926 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29305 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25035 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26782 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41434 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8312 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12731 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22761 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32648 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37769 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10669 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13705 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26428 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47684 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97789 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

Held frontline positions for 165 days: Zelenskyy awarded two Territorial Defense Forces soldiers with the "Cross of Military Merit"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1184 views

President Zelenskyy awarded Oleksandr Alikseyenko and Oleksandr Tishayev with the "Cross of Military Merit" for exceptional courage. The soldiers held positions in the Zaporizhzhia direction for 165 consecutive days.

Held frontline positions for 165 days: Zelenskyy awarded two Territorial Defense Forces soldiers with the "Cross of Military Merit"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree awarding the "Cross of Military Merit" to soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Alikseyenko and Oleksandr Tishayev, who continuously held positions on the front line for 165 days. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 815/2025 of November 3, as reported by UNN.

For exceptional personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I decree: to award the President of Ukraine's award "Cross of Military Merit" to soldier Oleksandr Serhiyovych Alikseyenko and junior sergeant Oleksandr Vasyliovych Tishayev 

- the decree states.

As stated in the message on the Official Internet Representation of the President, the fighters, who serve in the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, held positions on the front line for 165 days.

Commander of a rifle platoon Oleksandr Tishayev has been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since last summer. Since then, he has led the destruction of the enemy and held positions, engaging in battle with significantly larger enemy forces together with his comrades. In addition, Oleksandr Tishayev destroyed enemy drones and saved the lives of personnel. Grenade launcher operator Oleksandr Alikseyenko has been in the combat zone in the Zaporizhzhia direction since last September. He repeatedly repelled attacks by enemy drones using electronic warfare equipment and small arms. He evacuated comrades from a dugout where the occupiers had directed gas munitions using FPV drones. Under heavy artillery fire and drone attacks, he occupied important positions 

- the message states.

It is reported that in May – October 2025, on the outskirts of the settlements of Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Oleksandr Tishayev, as the senior position, together with soldier Oleksandr Alikseyenko, spent 165 days at one of the observation posts. They reported on front-line reconnaissance, drone flights, observed enemy assault groups, carried out preemptive fire, and reported on the movement and location of the occupiers.

In difficult conditions, under constant mortar shelling and drone attacks, Oleksandr Tishayev ensured the uninterrupted functioning of the position and maintained the morale of Oleksandr Alikseyenko, who was wounded in one of the combat engagements. There were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew at this position, but it was not possible to do so safely.

The last combat engagement with the occupiers took place on October 20, when the enemy stormed the defensive line with 22 units of armored vehicles along with airborne troops. Ukrainian soldiers eliminated three Russians who tried to break into their position after the destruction of a Russian MT-LB.

On October 28, Oleksandr Tishayev and Oleksandr Alikseyenko were able to be withdrawn from the position due to favorable weather conditions. Oleksandr Alikseyenko, despite his wounds, managed to walk about 12 km to the evacuation point with the help of a comrade. Currently, the soldiers are undergoing treatment in a hospital 

- the message notes.

Addition

As reported by the 138th separate battalion of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were more than 30 attempts to withdraw and replace the crew in total, but due to the lack of favorable weather conditions and the abundance of enemy FPV drones, it was not possible to do so.

They had to wait for the weather. And hold the defense. For 165 days, "Kuzen" and "Tishka" continuously held their positions, waiting for favorable conditions for evacuation. Throughout the summer, there was no fog, no rain. And it is impossible to move in the open air – dozens of FPVs, like kites, immediately rush to the target. Finally, the fog they had been praying for for the last few months. Thanks to his comrade and strength of spirit (considering his wounds), "Kuzen" was able to walk about 12 km to the evacuation point. And not just to get out – on the way, the fighters threw grenades and shot at possible enemy concentrations 

- the battalion reported.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that recognizes the special merits to Ukraine of soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit". Awardees will receive the right to free burial and a monthly payment of one and a half minimum wages.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine