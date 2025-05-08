Heavy rains in the south and wet snow in the Carpathians: a cyclone will cover Ukraine tomorrow

On May 9, a cyclone will cover the southern part of Ukraine. It will cause heavy rains in the central regions and in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. And in the Carpathians, even wet snow is possible.

Dry weather will prevail in the rest of the territory. The air temperature throughout Ukraine will be extremely uneven: from +10 to +21.

This was reported by Natalka Didenko, reports UNN.

On May 9, a cyclone is located over the southern part of Ukraine. It and its atmospheric fronts cause rainy weather in some regions of Ukraine tomorrow. Wet snow will fall in the Carpathians! Heavy precipitation is possible in the central regions, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - said the weather forecaster.

She added that no significant precipitation is expected in almost all western regions during the day, but the air temperature during the day will be extremely uneven.

It is expected +10+14 degrees in the west, north and in a significant territory of the central regions of Ukraine. In the southern part +12+16, in Zaporizhzhia up to +18, in Crimea +17+20. In the eastern regions 16+21 degrees - Didenko notes.

At the same time, it is quite difficult to predict the weather for tomorrow in Kyiv, as the weather forecaster noted.

Rain in Kyiv tomorrow can be either heavy or light, but precipitation is still expected, so taking an umbrella with you will not be superfluous.

The air temperature will remain at +10 +11 degrees.

In the future, wet weather will dominate in Ukraine, the nights will still remain cold and the probability of frost is not excluded if it clears up. But it will get warmer during the day, at least by a few degrees. I don't promise summer, but daytime +12+18 degrees is still a little more comfortable - Didenko summarized.

