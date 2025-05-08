"May is May, but there's snow in the mountains": it's snowing again in the Carpathians, tourists are warned against hiking
Kyiv • UNN
2 cm of snow fell in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Rescuers urge people to refrain from hiking due to complicated weather conditions and to monitor the forecast.
In the highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians, up to 2 cm of snow fell on May 8. Rescuers urge tourists to refrain from hiking. This was reported by the SES of Ukraine on Thursday, writes UNN.
May is May, but there's snow again in the mountains! About 2 cm fell in the highlands during the past day
On Mount Pip Ivan, one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians, it is cloudy today, foggy, visibility is limited. Calm. Air temperature minus 2° C.
"We recommend refraining from hiking during the period of complicated weather conditions! When going to the mountains, follow the weather forecast updates and be sure to download the application "Rescue in the mountains", - advise rescuers.
