Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

"May is May, but there's snow in the mountains": it's snowing again in the Carpathians, tourists are warned against hiking

Kyiv • UNN

 326 views

2 cm of snow fell in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Rescuers urge people to refrain from hiking due to complicated weather conditions and to monitor the forecast.

In the highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians, up to 2 cm of snow fell on May 8. Rescuers urge tourists to refrain from hiking. This was reported by the SES of Ukraine on Thursday, writes UNN.

May is May, but there's snow again in the mountains! About 2 cm fell in the highlands during the past day

- the SES indicated on the morning of May 8.

On Mount Pip Ivan, one of the highest peaks in the Ukrainian Carpathians, it is cloudy today, foggy, visibility is limited. Calm. Air temperature minus 2° C.

"We recommend refraining from hiking during the period of complicated weather conditions! When going to the mountains, follow the weather forecast updates and be sure to download the application "Rescue in the mountains", - advise rescuers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society Weather and environment
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
