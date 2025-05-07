In Ukraine, it will be mostly dry on Thursday, but wet snow is possible in the Carpathians - weather forecaster

Thursday will bring a brief cessation of precipitation in most regions of Ukraine, but rain with sleet is possible in the Carpathians. At night, in the north, west and center, there will be local frosts on the ground. This was announced on Wednesday by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Thursday in Ukraine will be a relatively dry island. After all, on May 8, in most areas - a short break in precipitation and even the sun will peek out. However, rain is expected in the Carpathians, in some places even with sleet. Also, rain will pass in the eastern regions the next night - Didenko noted.

However, according to her, a significant part of Ukraine will "belong to dry weather".

According to her forecast, the air temperature at night will be +2...+7 degrees, in the south and east +9...+14 degrees.

"Attention! At night in the north, west, in Cherkasy region, Poltava region, there will be local frosts on the ground!" - the weather forecaster emphasized.

During the day on Thursday, according to her, +12...+17 is expected, in the south +15...+20 degrees, in the western regions +9...+13 degrees.

Precipitation is unlikely in Kyiv on May 8. At night +4...+6 degrees, during the day +12...+14 degrees.

In the future, wet weather with periodic rains will prevail in Ukraine. It will get a little warmer, but you should not count on summer heat - comfortable air temperature is expected - Didenko noted.

Rain is expected in Ukraine, heavy rains in the south, possible frosts