Rain is expected in Ukraine, heavy rains in the south, possible frosts

In Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 7, periodic rains are expected, and heavy rains in the south. Temperature +14...+25 degrees. In the coming days, the weather will also be wet, and on the night of May 8, frosts are possible in places on the ground. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Tomorrow in Ukraine - periodic rains, periodic clearings. Heavy rains are possible in the southern part (except Crimea and Zaporozhye). In the afternoon on Wednesday in the west and north, the rain will stop. But not for long - Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow the air temperature is expected to be +14...+18 degrees, in the south +19...+22 degrees, in the southeast +20...+25 degrees.

In Kyiv on May 7, rain at night and in the morning, no significant precipitation during the day. Air temperature during the day +16, +17 degrees.

"Attention. On the night of May 8, there is a possibility of frost on the ground in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine," the weather forecaster emphasized.

According to her, wet weather will prevail in Ukraine in the coming days. "Only on Thursday, May 8, will a dry pause appear. Next - periodic rains," the weather forecaster indicated.

