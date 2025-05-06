$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
10:24 AM • 7652 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

09:43 AM • 24846 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26741 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 34446 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66864 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40511 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 37700 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 56786 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128474 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201209 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
53%
750 mm
Rain is expected in Ukraine, heavy rains in the south, possible frosts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5200 views

Rain is expected in Ukraine on May 7, heavy rain in the south, temperature +14...+25 degrees. Frosts on the ground in some places on the night of May 8. Wet weather in the coming days.

Rain is expected in Ukraine, heavy rains in the south, possible frosts

In Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 7, periodic rains are expected, and heavy rains in the south. Temperature +14...+25 degrees. In the coming days, the weather will also be wet, and on the night of May 8, frosts are possible in places on the ground. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

Tomorrow in Ukraine - periodic rains, periodic clearings. Heavy rains are possible in the southern part (except Crimea and Zaporozhye). In the afternoon on Wednesday in the west and north, the rain will stop. But not for long

- Didenko wrote.

According to her forecast, tomorrow the air temperature is expected to be +14...+18 degrees, in the south +19...+22 degrees, in the southeast +20...+25 degrees.

In Kyiv on May 7, rain at night and in the morning, no significant precipitation during the day. Air temperature during the day +16, +17 degrees.

"Attention. On the night of May 8, there is a possibility of frost on the ground in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine," the weather forecaster emphasized.

According to her, wet weather will prevail in Ukraine in the coming days. "Only on Thursday, May 8, will a dry pause appear. Next - periodic rains," the weather forecaster indicated.

Recent frosts are already having a negative impact on yields in several regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy02.05.25, 14:45 • 2340 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.90
Bitcoin
$94,214.30
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.39
Золото
$3,391.05
Ethereum
$1,797.72