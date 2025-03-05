Heating and water supply have been restored in Odesa after the attack by the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Heating and water supply have been restored in Odesa after the strike by the Russian Federation. The restoration of communal services was announced by the mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Supplement
On March 4, as a result of enemy strikes on critical infrastructure in Odesa, part of the city was left without electricity, water, and heat. Emergency crews were working to restore resource supply.
Also, in the suburbs of Odesa, a 77-year-old man was killed by an enemy drone strike. The enemy attack also damaged the critical infrastructure of the city and a sanatorium in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, one more local resident was moderately injured.