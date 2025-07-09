$41.850.05
Heat partially recedes: cooling expected in Kyiv and the west

Kyiv • UNN

 • 267 views

On July 10, a significant temperature gap is expected in Ukraine: +15…+19°C with rains in the west, while up to +40°C in the east and south. In Kyiv, on July 11, the temperature will drop to a comfortable +23…+25°C.

Heat partially recedes: cooling expected in Kyiv and the west

On July 11, the temperature in Kyiv will drop to a comfortable +23…+25°C. However, on July 10, most regions will experience real hell - up to +39°C, and in the east and south, even +40°C is possible. The west will be covered by rains, thunderstorms, and coolness - +15…+19°C. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On July 11, the air temperature is expected to drop to values when you can go outside and breathe normally. In the capital, on Friday, +23+25 degrees are expected. It's hard to believe

- Didenko reassured.

However, she warned that it was too early to rejoice, as on July 10, "intense heat will persist in the east, a significant part of the south and center, with +33+39 degrees expected."

Intense sun can push it up to +40 degrees

- added the forecaster.

According to her, the north will be divided. In Zhytomyr region, +25+27 are forecast, in Chernihiv region +32, in Kyiv region +33, in Sumy region +35 degrees. In the center: from +25 in Vinnytsia region to +37 in Dnipropetrovsk region. In the south, the heat will persist only in Odesa region, but it is expected to be below +30.

But in the western regions, people will be shivering from the cold tomorrow, it will be only +15+19 degrees

- Didenko noted.

She added that rains, thunderstorms, and heavy downpours on July 10 will affect the western part and Vinnytsia region, and in the evening, rains may reach Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions. The rest of Ukraine will be dry and sunny.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

