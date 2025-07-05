Heat expected in Ukraine, up to +33 in places: weather forecast for July 6 5 July 2025

On Sunday, July 6, hot and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. Slight cloudiness without precipitation will set in across the country. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the air temperature at night will range from +11 to +16°, in the southern regions it will be warmer - up to +20°.

During the day, the air will warm up to +25…+30°, and in Zakarpattia and in the south of the country, it may rise to +33°. In the northeastern regions, the temperature will be slightly lower - +21…+26°.

Wind of variable directions, light - 3-8 m/s.

Forecasters warn that on July 6-8, an extraordinary level of fire danger will prevail in Ukraine (except for Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and on July 6-7, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

Weather in Kyiv region and the capital

Sunny and dry weather will also persist in the Kyiv region. Slight cloudiness is expected, without precipitation, wind of variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night - +11…+16°, during the day - +25…+30°.

In Kyiv, +14…+16° is expected at night, and +27…+29° during the day.

