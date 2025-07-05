Heat expected in Ukraine, up to +33 in places: weather forecast for July 6 5 July 2025

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 2692 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76407 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144479 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 77065 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 88239 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114215 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189951 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196189 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171638 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168565 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 5228 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 9064 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteranJuly 5, 06:29 AM • 8085 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is knownJuly 5, 06:38 AM • 7811 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg11:36 AM • 4122 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 3789 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76408 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144480 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 94343 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 98632 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 3036 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 131839 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 162410 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 136911 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 137678 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Heat expected in Ukraine, up to +33 in places: weather forecast for July 6 5 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 211 views

On July 6, sunny weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with daytime temperatures reaching +25…+30°, and up to +33° in Zakarpattia and the south. An extreme level of fire danger remains in most regions.

Heat expected in Ukraine, up to +33 in places: weather forecast for July 6

On Sunday, July 6, hot and sunny weather is expected in Ukraine. Slight cloudiness without precipitation will set in across the country. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the air temperature at night will range from +11 to +16°, in the southern regions it will be warmer - up to +20°.

During the day, the air will warm up to +25…+30°, and in Zakarpattia and in the south of the country, it may rise to +33°. In the northeastern regions, the temperature will be slightly lower - +21…+26°.

Wind of variable directions, light - 3-8 m/s.

Forecasters warn that on July 6-8, an extraordinary level of fire danger will prevail in Ukraine (except for Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and on July 6-7, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions).

Weather in Kyiv region and the capital

Sunny and dry weather will also persist in the Kyiv region. Slight cloudiness is expected, without precipitation, wind of variable directions, 3–8 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night - +11…+16°, during the day - +25…+30°.

In Kyiv, +14…+16° is expected at night, and +27…+29° during the day.

Danger across Ukraine: today's weather forecast05.07.25, 06:33 • 4145 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9