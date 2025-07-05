$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Danger across Ukraine: today's weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

On July 5, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness and thunderstorms, especially in the north, center, east, and southeast. Air temperature will decrease, except for the southern regions, Crimea, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Danger across Ukraine: today's weather forecast

In Ukraine, on Saturday, July 5, variable cloudiness is forecast, with rainy weather expected. In the northern and central regions, bad weather will begin already at night, and during the day, short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the east and southeast of the country. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the weather on the first weekend of July will see a decrease in air temperature from hot to more comfortable degrees everywhere, except for the southern region, Crimea, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Forecasters announced a storm warning in the northern, most central, Kharkiv, eastern, and southeastern regions. There will be heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and strong wind gusts - 15-20 m/s.

In the center, east, south of Ukraine, and in Crimea, short-term rains will pass, locally with thunderstorms. Western and northern regions without precipitation. The lowest night air temperature of +10 degrees on Saturday is expected in Lviv Oblast, the highest daytime +32 degrees in the south, Crimea, and part of the eastern region.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Average daytime temperature +25 +27 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime is expected to be +24 +26 degrees.

In the central regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime air temperature +25 +27 degrees.

In the southern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. During the day, the air will warm up to +30 +32 degrees.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime temperature will be +25 +28 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. During the day, forecasters predict +30 +32 degrees.

In Kyiv Oblast on Saturday, July 5, variable cloudiness, forecasters do not predict precipitation during the day. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +28°C.

Day of liberation of Kramatorsk from pro-Russian militants and International Cherry Pit Spitting Day: what else is celebrated on July 505.07.25, 05:05 • 386 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
