Danger across Ukraine: today's weather forecast

In Ukraine, on Saturday, July 5, variable cloudiness is forecast, with rainy weather expected. In the northern and central regions, bad weather will begin already at night, and during the day, short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass in the east and southeast of the country. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the weather on the first weekend of July will see a decrease in air temperature from hot to more comfortable degrees everywhere, except for the southern region, Crimea, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Forecasters announced a storm warning in the northern, most central, Kharkiv, eastern, and southeastern regions. There will be heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail, and strong wind gusts - 15-20 m/s.

In the center, east, south of Ukraine, and in Crimea, short-term rains will pass, locally with thunderstorms. Western and northern regions without precipitation. The lowest night air temperature of +10 degrees on Saturday is expected in Lviv Oblast, the highest daytime +32 degrees in the south, Crimea, and part of the eastern region.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Average daytime temperature +25 +27 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime is expected to be +24 +26 degrees.

In the central regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime air temperature +25 +27 degrees.

In the southern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. During the day, the air will warm up to +30 +32 degrees.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. Daytime temperature will be +25 +28 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, thunderstorm. During the day, forecasters predict +30 +32 degrees.

In Kyiv Oblast on Saturday, July 5, variable cloudiness, forecasters do not predict precipitation during the day. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +28°C.

