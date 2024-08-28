Heat and sometimes thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

Dry and hot weather is expected across most of Ukraine today, with temperatures reaching 29-34°C during the day. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the southern, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on August 28, there will be short-term rain in the southern part, Dnipro and Kirovohrad regions, sometimes thunderstorms, and no precipitation in the rest of the country.

Northeast, east wind, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures are 18-23° at night, 15-20° in the western and northern regions; 29-34° during the day, 26-31° on the seaside.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. North-east wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 15-20°, during the day 29-34°; in Kyiv at night 17-19°, during the day about 30°.