Health inequality can affect lives for decades - WHO

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17032 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32296 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29668 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32215 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40115 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71807 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45380 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93502 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55984 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114039 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.2m/s
65%
748 mm
Popular news

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

May 6, 08:09 AM • 69657 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 08:22 AM • 70872 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

May 6, 08:32 AM • 28513 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60541 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27439 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 15598 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 27996 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 71809 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 93502 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114042 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 12082 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 60961 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 72677 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 85426 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 33904 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Health inequality can affect lives for decades - WHO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Social inequality, housing, education and work affect health more than genetics. WHO calls for action to address economic inequality and discrimination.

Health inequality can affect lives for decades - WHO

The main causes of poor health often arise from factors outside the health sector. It is also affected by the lack of quality housing, education and employment opportunities. This is stated in a comprehensive report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), writes UNN.

Social inequality affects life expectancy

The new World Report on Social Indicators of Health Equity shows that such indicators can lead to a sharp reduction in healthy life expectancy, sometimes by decades. This is possible in both high- and low-income countries. For example, people in the country with the lowest life expectancy live on average 33 years less than those born in the country with the highest life expectancy. The social foundations of health equity can affect people's health more than genetic influences or access to medical care.

Our world is unequal. Where we are born, grow up, live, work and age has a significant impact on our health and well-being. But change for the better is possible. This global report illustrates the importance of addressing interconnected social determinants and offers evidence-based strategies and policy recommendations to help countries improve health for all.

- said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The report highlights that health inequality is closely linked to the degree of social disadvantage and the level of discrimination. Health corresponds to a social gradient, according to which, the more impoverished the area where people live, the lower their income, the fewer years of education they have, the worse their health and the fewer years of healthy life.

Life expectancy in Europe has stopped growing and is stagnating after the pandemic - study19.02.25, 17:07 • 26366 views

This inequality is exacerbated among populations facing discrimination and marginalization. One striking example is the fact that indigenous peoples have lower life expectancy than non-indigenous peoples in both high- and low-income countries.

WHO stresses that measures to address income inequality, structural discrimination, conflict and climate change are key to addressing deep-rooted health inequalities. For example, it is estimated that climate change will push another 68–135 million people into extreme poverty over the next five years.

Currently, 3.8 billion people worldwide are deprived of adequate social protection, such as childcare/paid sick leave, which has a direct and lasting impact on their health. High debt burden is paralyzing governments' ability to invest in these services, and the total cost of interest payments made by the world's 75 poorest countries has quadrupled over the past decade.

Is it really possible to solve the problem

WHO calls on national and local authorities and leaders in health, academia, research, civil society, and the private sector to take collective action. This includes:

  • addressing economic inequality and investing in social infrastructure and universal public services;
    • overcoming structural discrimination and the consequences of conflict, emergencies and forced migration;
      • managing the challenges and opportunities of climate action and digital transformation to promote the co-benefits of health equity;
        • promoting the implementation of governance mechanisms that prioritize actions on the social foundations of health equity.

          Supplement

          Eurostat reported a record life expectancy in the EU – 81.4 years. The longest life expectancy is in Spain (Madrid), Italy (Trento) and the Åland Islands, and the shortest is in Bulgaria.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          HealthNews of the World
          World Health Organization
          Bulgaria
          Italy
          Spain
          Europe
          Brent
          $62.58
          Bitcoin
          $94,549.70
          S&P 500
          $5,620.82
          Tesla
          $272.73
          Газ TTF
          $34.59
          Золото
          $3,403.09
          Ethereum
          $1,769.86