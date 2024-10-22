Heads of the relevant department of the Ministry of Health responsible for coordinating the activities of the MSEC have been dismissed - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the dismissal of the leadership of the MSEC and the relevant department of the Ministry of Health. By the end of the year, the MSEC will be liquidated, a new European model will be introduced, and unreasonable decisions on disability will be reviewed.
The leadership of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission has been dismissed and the heads of the specialized department of the Ministry of Health responsible for coordinating the activities of the MSEC have been dismissed. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
Shmyhal reminded that today the President of Ukraine convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which adopted a number of radical and at the same time very systemic decisions.
"First. Pursuant to the President's decree, by the end of this year, the MSECs will be liquidated. Instead, a digital, transparent, European model will be introduced. In addition, today I have instructed the Minister of Health to submit all the necessary regulatory documents and draft laws to the Cabinet of Ministers no later than November 1 to complete the reform of the MSEC and the introduction of a new European model," Shmyhal said.
According to him, the second decision made during the NSDC and already implemented by the Minister of Health is a series of dismissal orders.
"In particular, the leadership of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission has been dismissed, and the heads of the specialized department of the Ministry of Health responsible for coordinating the activities of the MSEC have been dismissed," Shmyhal said.
According to Shmyhal, the third decision states that unreasonable disability decisions issued by the MSEC will be checked and reviewed, especially those issued by officials.
"All inspections will be carried out within three months at the latest. All these measures should be implemented promptly to eliminate the shame that is happening in the MSEC," Shmyhal wrote.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the reports of Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych during the NSDC meeting on the MSEC violations unconvincing.
Zelenskyy also noted that there should be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine.
After that, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announcedthat he had resigned.