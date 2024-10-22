We will also discuss other personnel decisions: Vereshchuk on the MSEC scandal
Deputy Head of the OP Iryna Vereshchuk announced future personnel decisions due to the MSEC violations.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that in the coming days there will be more discussions on personnel decisions that will take place due to numerous facts of violations of the Medicolegal Expert Commission. She stated this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Today, the National Security and Defense Council met... You can see the first personnel decisions, and this was also discussed. In the coming days, we will discuss other personnel decisions that will take place. So, the president was clear and I hope he was clear to all the officials who participated in the NSDC meeting
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the reports of Health Minister Viktor Liashko and Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych during the NSDC meeting on the MSEC violations unconvincing.
Zelenskyy also noted that there should be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine. After that, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announcedthat he had resigned.
