Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko voiced the idea of discussing the mechanisms of forming the “White Business Club”

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52687 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100473 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104026 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120556 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101484 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127494 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103229 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113263 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116883 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160902 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104895 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101062 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109421 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103745 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127494 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151129 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103745 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109421 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137704 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139469 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167321 views
Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko voiced the idea of discussing the mechanisms of forming the “White Business Club”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28727 views

Ruslan Kravchenko met with business associations to discuss the reform of the White Business Club. The Head of the State Tax Service recognized the need to revise the criteria for the formation of the community and promised a systematic solution to business problems.

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, said he was ready to discuss approaches to the formation of the White Business Club. He said this following a meeting with business associations held today, UNN reports.

During the meeting, issuesof concern to business were discussed. 

Another sensitive issue is the "white business club". I often hear complaints that business should not be divided into "white" and "black". There are companies that may not meet the formal criteria, but still pay taxes. Therefore, we will discuss and possibly change systemic approaches to the formation of such a business community. The rules are the same for everyone! 

- Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page following the meeting.

The meeting also discussed, among other things, the situation with reducing the number of tax invoice blocking and classifying enterprises as risky.

"We are moving towards systematic problem solving, improving the functioning of the SQMS, organizing the work of regional advisory centersthat would help businesses solve relevant issues," Kravchenko emphasized.

I strive to identify pain points and eliminate them: Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held another meeting with business05.02.25, 17:19 • 27274 views

According to the Opendatabot analytical platform, 7,997 companies were included in the White Business Club.

The idea of the White Business Club is to protect businesses with a high level of voluntary tax compliance from documentary audits by imposing a moratorium on such actions. At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as dividing businesses into sorts and casting a shadow on those who are not on the list.

Representatives of the business community expect that high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the White Business Club, especially to those who, for one reason or another, have not joined the Club.  

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics

