Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko voiced the idea of discussing the mechanisms of forming the “White Business Club”

The head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, said he was ready to discuss approaches to the formation of the White Business Club. He said this following a meeting with business associations held today, UNN reports.

During the meeting, issuesof concern to business were discussed.

Another sensitive issue is the "white business club". I often hear complaints that business should not be divided into "white" and "black". There are companies that may not meet the formal criteria, but still pay taxes. Therefore, we will discuss and possibly change systemic approaches to the formation of such a business community. The rules are the same for everyone! - Ruslan Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page following the meeting.

The meeting also discussed, among other things, the situation with reducing the number of tax invoice blocking and classifying enterprises as risky.

"We are moving towards systematic problem solving, improving the functioning of the SQMS, organizing the work of regional advisory centersthat would help businesses solve relevant issues," Kravchenko emphasized.

According to the Opendatabot analytical platform, 7,997 companies were included in the White Business Club.

The idea of the White Business Club is to protect businesses with a high level of voluntary tax compliance from documentary audits by imposing a moratorium on such actions. At the same time, some business representatives criticized this idea as dividing businesses into sorts and casting a shadow on those who are not on the list.

Representatives of the business community expect that high ethical standards will be observed in the functioning of the White Business Club, especially to those who, for one reason or another, have not joined the Club.