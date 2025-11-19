Head of the President's Office Yermak confirmed his visit to Turkey
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak confirmed his visit to Turkey as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stated that he is in constant contact with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff to stop Russian aggression.
The Head of the Presidential Office arrived in Turkey as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Andriy Yermak's social media page.
Details
Andriy Yermak is part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's delegation in Turkey. The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced his arrival on his official page.
Arrived in Turkey as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. All scheduled meetings are taking place on schedule and in a working atmosphere. I am in constant contact with representatives of Donald Trump's administration, including US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Together with our American partners, we are working to end Russian aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace.
Earlier, British newspaper The Economist correspondent Oliver Carroll reported on his X social media page that Yermak's visit to Turkey on November 19 and negotiations with US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff had allegedly been canceled.
Recall
On November 13, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova. The conversation concerned the prospects of Ukraine receiving a "reparations loan" from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.