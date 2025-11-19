Head of the President's Office Yermak confirmed his visit to Turkey

The Head of the Presidential Office arrived in Turkey as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to Andriy Yermak's social media page.

Arrived in Turkey as part of a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. All scheduled meetings are taking place on schedule and in a working atmosphere. I am in constant contact with representatives of Donald Trump's administration, including US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff. Together with our American partners, we are working to end Russian aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace.