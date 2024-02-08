Head of JFO: Russian missile shot down over Kryvyi Rih district

A Russian missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region . This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The defenders of the sky shot down a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district. Thank you, Vostok," Lysak wrote.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih stated that an explosion was heard in the city and added that everything was normal.

"As for the explosion. No specifics, but everything is fine," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Context

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a guided missile, presumably an X-59, fired in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

The media also reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.