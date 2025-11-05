Head of Ingushetia заочно sentenced in Ukraine to 8 years for financing occupiers

In Ukraine, a verdict was handed down in absentia to the head of a subject of the Russian Federation, namely the Republic of Ingushetia. This refers to Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The official of one of the regions of the aggressor state was sentenced in absentia to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property for financing actions aimed at changing the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine contrary to the Constitution (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors proved that Kalimatov systematically directed funds and resources to support the Russian occupation forces.

In particular, this refers to the payment of "bonuses" to citizens who signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the provision of military personnel with medicines, equipment, and transport.

Reference

Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov has headed Ingushetia since 2019: he replaced Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as head of the republic. Both Yevkurov and Kalimatov are under sanctions from Great Britain, the USA, and a number of European and world countries for supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine.

