US President Donald Trump stated that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin must make a decision, and if it does not satisfy Trump, there will be consequences. Trump made this statement during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering a question about why only expressions of disappointment are heard regarding Putin, and no concrete measures are taken, Trump replied: "And how do you know that there are no concrete actions?"

Are there really no actions? How do you know there are no actions? These secondary sanctions on India, Russia's largest buyer. Is that nothing at all? That's hundreds of billions of dollars for Russia. This is even just the first phase. There hasn't been a second or third yet. And this already shows a concrete impact. I said: "If India buys, it will have big problems." So don't tell me there are no actions. - Trump said.

He also stated that he has no statements for Putin.

He knows my position. He must make a decision. I will either be satisfied or not. If not, there will be consequences. - Trump added.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.