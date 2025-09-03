$41.360.01
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

He must make a decision, if not - there will be consequences: Trump said he has no statements for Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Donald Trump said he has no statements for Putin, but expects a decision from him. In case Trump is dissatisfied, there will be consequences, which he announced during a meeting with the President of Poland.

He must make a decision, if not - there will be consequences: Trump said he has no statements for Putin

US President Donald Trump stated that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Putin must make a decision, and if it does not satisfy Trump, there will be consequences. Trump made this statement during a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

Answering a question about why only expressions of disappointment are heard regarding Putin, and no concrete measures are taken, Trump replied: "And how do you know that there are no concrete actions?"

Are there really no actions? How do you know there are no actions? These secondary sanctions on India, Russia's largest buyer. Is that nothing at all? That's hundreds of billions of dollars for Russia. This is even just the first phase. There hasn't been a second or third yet. And this already shows a concrete impact. I said: "If India buys, it will have big problems." So don't tell me there are no actions.

- Trump said.

He also stated that he has no statements for Putin.

He knows my position. He must make a decision. I will either be satisfied or not. If not, there will be consequences.

- Trump added.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

