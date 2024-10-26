He didn't take it, he gave it: a TCC official was notified of suspicion of giving USD 2 thousand bribe to a colleague
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv RTC was detained while trying to give a bribe of $2000. The money was intended to conceal the fact that his subordinate was intoxicated at work.
The head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv RTC and Lviv JFO was notified of suspicion of giving a $2,000 bribe to a colleague so that she would not prosecute his subordinate, who was intoxicated at the workplace. This was reported by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, according to UNN.
Under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, a 44-year-old official of the district territorial center for recruitment and social support was served a notice of suspicion of providing an unlawful benefit, for committing any act in the interests of a third party by an official using his/her power or position, by prior conspiracy (Part 3 Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv RTC and Lviv JV Volodymyr Lisovsky.
According to the investigation, the suspect tried to "bribe" the person authorized to conduct the inspection for USD 2 thousand so that he would not prosecute his subordinate, a senior soldier who was intoxicated at the workplace.
The serviceman was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine while giving the full amount of the bribe.
"Currently, he has been chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail. The involvement of other persons in the crime is being checked," the prosecutor's office said.
Addendum
Earlier, the Lviv Regional TCC and JV stated that the information about the detention of the head of the moral and psychological support group of the Sykhiv RCC and JV of Lviv near the Auchan shopping center in Sokilnyky for receiving a USD 2 thousand bribe was in no way true. The TCC demanded that the media completely refute the news about this.
However, it turned out that the only thing that needed to be corrected was that the TCC official did not demand a bribe, but gave one.
