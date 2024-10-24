Helped more than a thousand men evade mobilization: employees of the district military commissariat exposed in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcers detained 6 people who organized illegal mobilization evasion in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi RTC. Over $1.2 million, 45 thousand euros and 11 luxury cars were seized during the searches.
Law enforcement officers detained three officials of the Holosiivskyi RTC and JV of Kyiv and three civilians who organized a scheme to illegally evade mobilization by persons liable for military service. During the searches, more than $1.2 million in cash and an elite car fleet were found. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.
Details
Reportedly, employees of the district TCC, as well as the head of the military medical commission of the same district, provided “services” to men who did not want to do military service. One of those exposed - the head of the MEC - had already been suspected of similar actions, was removed from office, but continued to influence the processes, the SBI said.
A civilian searched for clients and collected the necessary documents and passed them to the RTCC. The “clients” were provided with a package of military registration documents for their removal and exclusion from military registration. The price of this “service” ranged from 2 to 15 thousand dollars.
During the searches, documents and records were seized from them that may indicate the facts of illegal deregistration and evasion of mobilization of thousands of persons liable for military service.
Also, more than USD 1.2 million and EUR 45 thousand in cash were found and seized. In addition, 11 premium cars worth approximately USD 100 thousand each were seized.
The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of organizing, executing and aiding and abetting the solicitation and receipt of illegal benefit by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, combined with extortion (Part 2, 3, 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The court is asked to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.
It is also reported that at the same time, two more employees of the same military enlistment office were found to have entered false data into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, which allowed them to evade military service and go abroad.
They were also served a notice of suspicion of unauthorized interference with information and communication systems (Part 5 of Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.
The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to 15 years.
Currently, the investigation is investigating the circumstances of involvement of other employees of the RCCC and the Kyiv joint venture in the commission of criminal offenses, the SBI added.