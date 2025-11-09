"He destroyed not only the people's house, but also the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy": Biden lashed out at Trump

Former US President Joe Biden said that the policies of current US President Donald Trump have destroyed not only state institutions but also the very idea of democracy in the country. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

I knew Trump was going to be a destructive force in the country, but I have to admit I had no idea it would be a truly destructive force. This is a perfect symbol of his presidency. Trump was destroying not only the people's house but also the Constitution, the rule of law, our very democracy. - said Biden.

He also ridiculed Trump's repeated claims that his second term brought the country a "golden age."

He now says we are, quote, "in a golden age." The only gold is what he hangs on the mantle. - Biden said, referring to Trump's gilded additions to the Oval Office.

Recall

Current US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized former President Joe Biden. In particular, Trump calls the war between Russia and Ukraine "Biden's war."

Trump also sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine. He said it was almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, which Ukraine was forbidden to do.

In April, Trump, in an Easter greeting, called Joe Biden a "destructive moron." He criticized Biden's migration policy, judges, and opponents.

In September, Trump replaced the portrait of former President Biden in the presidential hall of fame in the West Wing of the White House with a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's name.