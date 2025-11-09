"He destroyed not only the people's house, but also the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy": Biden lashed out at Trump

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 25032 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 44145 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 42505 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 47853 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 67565 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109929 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 107356 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In France, a man was digging a swimming pool in his garden and found a treasure worth €700,000November 8, 10:14 PM • 10946 views
European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian dronesNovember 8, 10:38 PM • 4824 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 14159 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 9November 9, 12:37 AM • 20774 views
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of armsPhoto02:55 AM • 9864 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 109930 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 145893 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 105765 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 83602 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 57833 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 18283 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 42044 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 107357 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 47222 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 55518 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Gold
Film

"He destroyed not only the people's house, but also the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy": Biden lashed out at Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Former US President Joe Biden stated that Donald Trump's policies destroyed state institutions and the very idea of democracy in the country. Biden also ridiculed Trump's statements about the "golden age" of his second term.

"He destroyed not only the people's house, but also the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy": Biden lashed out at Trump

Former US President Joe Biden said that the policies of current US President Donald Trump have destroyed not only state institutions but also the very idea of democracy in the country. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

I knew Trump was going to be a destructive force in the country, but I have to admit I had no idea it would be a truly destructive force. This is a perfect symbol of his presidency. Trump was destroying not only the people's house but also the Constitution, the rule of law, our very democracy.

- said Biden.

He also ridiculed Trump's repeated claims that his second term brought the country a "golden age."

He now says we are, quote, "in a golden age." The only gold is what he hangs on the mantle.

- Biden said, referring to Trump's gilded additions to the Oval Office.

Recall

Current US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized former President Joe Biden. In particular, Trump calls the war between Russia and Ukraine "Biden's war."

Trump also sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy on the war in Ukraine. He said it was almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, which Ukraine was forbidden to do.

In April, Trump, in an Easter greeting, called Joe Biden a "destructive moron." He criticized Biden's migration policy, judges, and opponents.

In September, Trump replaced the portrait of former President Biden in the presidential hall of fame in the West Wing of the White House with a photo of a device that automatically signs Biden's name.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Joe Biden