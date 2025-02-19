He couldn't swim, but he climbed into the Tisza: border guards rescued a fugitive
Border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the border across the Tisa River without knowing how to swim. The offender, who had been carried away by the current for 50 meters, was found frozen with cut hands.
On the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the state border across the Tisa River, although he did not know how to swim. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.
Details
The man trusted the smugglers who promised him an “easy route” for $9000. The reality turned out to be different: in the dark, he climbed into the swift Tisza River, although he did not know how to swim. The current instantly carried him 50 meters, but he managed to get to the shore. There he faced a new problem: he got tangled in the barriers and could not move on
Reportedly, Ukrainian border guards found the offender, who was frozen and had cut hands. They freed him from the barriers and warmed him up with tea. The organizers of the illegal border crossing have already been identified. They face criminal liability.
Recall
Earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that in Zakarpattia a truck with 13 menwas detained who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. The cost of “services” was from 8 to 10 thousand dollars per person.