He couldn't swim, but he climbed into the Tisza: border guards rescued a fugitive

On the Ukrainian-Romanian border, border guards rescued a man who tried to illegally cross the state border across the Tisa River, although he did not know how to swim. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN writes.

Details

The man trusted the smugglers who promised him an “easy route” for $9000. The reality turned out to be different: in the dark, he climbed into the swift Tisza River, although he did not know how to swim. The current instantly carried him 50 meters, but he managed to get to the shore. There he faced a new problem: he got tangled in the barriers and could not move on - , the statement said.

Reportedly, Ukrainian border guards found the offender, who was frozen and had cut hands. They freed him from the barriers and warmed him up with tea. The organizers of the illegal border crossing have already been identified. They face criminal liability.

Recall

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service reported that in Zakarpattia a truck with 13 menwas detained who were trying to illegally leave for Hungary under a layer of sand. The cost of “services” was from 8 to 10 thousand dollars per person.