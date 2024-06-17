$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11888 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 123913 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127343 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141853 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201279 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240438 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148459 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370226 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182668 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149832 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
HCJ approves decision to dismiss judge Knyazev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12782 views

The High Council of Justice has decided to impose a disciplinary sanction on Supreme Court Judge Vsevolod Knyazev in the form of a motion to dismiss him from office over corruption charges, including accepting bribes totaling $2.7 million.

HCJ approves decision to dismiss judge Knyazev

The High Council of Justice has decided to impose a disciplinary sanction on Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniazev in the form of a motion for dismissal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the HCJ.

The First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice has decided to bring Supreme Court Judge Vsevolod Kniazev to disciplinary responsibility and impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of a motion for dismissal 

- the statement said.

The decision was made by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice following consideration of a disciplinary case opened on April 15, 2024.

Addendum

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev in the case of renting an apartment that he allegedly rented for UAH 1,000 per month.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was granted bail after the court reduced his bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

