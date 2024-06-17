HCJ approves decision to dismiss judge Knyazev

The High Council of Justice has decided to impose a disciplinary sanction on Supreme Court judge Vsevolod Kniazev in the form of a motion for dismissal. This was reported by UNN with reference to the HCJ.

The First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice has decided to bring Supreme Court Judge Vsevolod Kniazev to disciplinary responsibility and impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of a motion for dismissal - the statement said.

The decision was made by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice following consideration of a disciplinary case opened on April 15, 2024.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev in the case of renting an apartment that he allegedly rented for UAH 1,000 per month.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On January 31, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev was granted bail after the court reduced his bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.