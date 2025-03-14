Hanul murder: National Police does not rule out the involvement of Russian special services
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police is considering the version that the murder of Demyan Hanul was ordered by Russian special services. The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the crime in Odesa.
The National Police do not rule out that activist Demyan Hanul was killed in Odesa by order of Russian special services. This was announced by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi during a briefing, reports UNN.
This person had a public position and we do not rule out that this crime was committed by order of Russian special services. But all motives will be established later
The President ordered to involve all forces in the investigation of the Hanul murder 14.03.25, 16:27 • 16504 views
Context
In Odesa, in the middle of the day, an unknown man shot at Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of National Police officers had left for Odesa to investigate the activist's murder.
Klymenko stated that he was informed of the information that had been collected so far. There are specific leads. оперативники та слідчі поліції працюють над встановленням особи стрільця та його затримання. He noted that the information that the shooter was dressed in military uniform is not true.
A criminal investigation has been opened into the murder of activist Demyan Hanul, who was shot in Odesa today, March 14, by an unknown man. The event is qualified as premeditated murder committed to order.
Law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa.
What is known about Hanul
Demyan Hanul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov for the construction of the Odesa coast.
Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were also brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletskyi wanted to take Hanul on bail. The criminal case was left open, in which the then head of the Odesa region police Dmytro Holovin, who in 2019 was suspected of misappropriating state property, is the victim.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began firing back with traumatic weapons. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats, and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, unknown men in military uniform beat Hanul in Odesa, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command began an official investigation into the alleged involvement of servicemen in the beating.
The activist was also spotted among the attackers at the LGBT march.
The activist asked the SBU back in July 2024 to provide him with protection, as he began receiving threats.
Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives online and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for attacking him.
In the Russian Federation, Hanul was arrested in absentia on several criminal charges.