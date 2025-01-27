Hamas has handed over a list of hostages to Israel: 8 of them are dead

Hamas has handed over to Israel a list of the “statuses” of hostages to be released under the ceasefire. At the same time, only 18 of the 26 people who are to be released in the near future are still alive. This is reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Israeli government spokesman David Menser said that the relatives of the victims had already been notified.

This is not the first time that Hamas has violated the agreements.

In January, instead of releasing the civilian hostage Arbel Yehud, they released one of the Israeli soldiers, although Israel demanded the return of civilians first.

Now Hamas promises to release Yehud on January 30, but there is still no evidence that the woman is alive.

Previously

Radical Islamic Hamas is ready to accept “another government” in the Gaza Strip.