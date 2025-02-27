Hamas declares readiness for talks with Israel on the second phase of the ceasefire

The militant group Hamas said on Thursday it was ready to begin negotiations on a second phase of a ceasefire in Gaza after several hundred Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

The statement was made after another exchange: several hundred Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons. Hamas representatives returned the bodies of four Israeli hostages.

We reaffirm our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and reiterate our readiness to begin negotiations on the second phase of the agreement - the group said in a statement.

It is planned that the second phase of the ceasefire may finally lead to an end to the war that has destroyed most of the Gaza enclave.

At the same time, the Israeli government is facing public pressure. Some members of the government, those on the right, want to return to war to fulfill their goal of destroying Hamas.

Hamas handed over to the Red Cross the bodies of four Israeli hostages across the Egyptian border. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

UNN reported that Hamas is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a long-term ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza.